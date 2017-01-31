Liverpool face their season-saving test on Tuesday, where a win will keep their hopes of picking up a title at the end of the campaign alive, while a defeat, to English Premier League leaders Chelsea, will pretty much end their season in a hurry.

English Premier League schedule

After a testing January, where they have been knocked out of two cup competitions and have failed to pick up a single win in the Premier League, Liverpool, whose fans will pray Sadio Mane is available, will hope the final game of the month gives them a chance at salvation.

If it doesn't, the rest of the season will seem like a pointless one for the fans and the team, who have lost three in a row coming into this Chelsea match, even with a possible top four battle at stake.

"For us, it's three points, getting back in a positive way of course is very important," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "I know what will happen after the game if we lose and it's the fourth game in a row – it can always be negative.

"But, on the other side, even [if] we would have won the last 10 games in a row, it would not make it more likely to beat Chelsea.

"We have no responsibility for Chelsea's nearly perfect season. We beat them once, the rest we have no influence on. We play now a second time against them and so will try everything to keep the points in Liverpool. Everybody can imagine this."

That win was in September, before Chelsea began their stirring winning run, with Liverpool thoroughly outplaying Conte's team en route to a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Things have changed considerably since, with Liverpool holding an eight-point lead at the top, while fourth-placed Liverpool are ten points adrift of the Blues.

To get the three points that Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will also be hoping for, it needs to be one of those perfect nights at Anfield for Liverpool.

"I think a lot of teams in the league would [be] on our side and want us to win," Klopp added. "That maybe happens not too often. But, of course, they [Chelsea] are doing an outstanding job until now, they have played a fantastic season.

"We have only one thing to do – try everything to keep these three points here.

"That's an interesting challenge for us, really interesting, because they are in a good moment. That means something but not everything. That's football."

When to Watch Live

Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8pm GMT (3pm ET, 1.30am IST) start.

Live Streaming and TV information

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport live.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: TSN4. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Middle East, Thailand and North Africa: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport.

Germany, Japan, Switzerland: DAZN.

Singapore: TV: 102 mio Stadium.