A mouthwatering encounter is set for super Saturday in the Premier League as Merseyside giants Liverpool FC clash swords with London giants Chelsea. Mohamed Salah or Alvaro Morata -- who will have the last laugh in the end?

Salah and Morata are raining goals for their respective teams in every single league match.

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder is turning out to be one of the best signings in world football in the 2017 summer transfer window. Salah is the topscorer in the Premier League with 9 goals so far, while Chelsea's Spanish forward Morata is on 8 goals.

Needless to say, the defence of both sides needs to be at the top of their form.

In comparison to Liverpool, Chelsea have had a better defensive record this season. The Blues have conceded 10 goals from 12 games, while Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded 17 times already. Safe to say, the likes of Alberto Moreno and Dejan Lovren would have to do more work at the back than the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.

Points table tally (after 12 matches)

Ranking Team Points Goal difference 3 Chelsea 25 +13 5 Liverpool 22 +7

Possible team line-up

Liverpool: Mignolet; Lovren, Klavan, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Can; Coutinho, Salah, Mane; Firmino.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Christensen; Zappacosta, Alonso; Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas; Hazard; Morata.

LIVERPOOL vs CHELSEA

Date: November 25

Time: 11 pm IST, 5:30 pm GMT

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV guide

India - Star Sports Select 1/HD

UK - BT Sport 1

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

UK - BT Sport Live, LFC TV, Chelsea TV