For any team to flourish in the Premier League, they need to have a world-class striker, and Liverpool lack in this department. Though they have the services of Daniel Sturridge, the England forward frustrates fans with his niggling injuries, which often forces him to miss matches. Their other current striker, Divock Origi, is not yet a finished product.

With a quality goal-scorer not available for Liverpool in his current squad, Jurgen Klopp plays with a false number nine in the form of Brazil's Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has been a good option, but that is not his natural position and there is a serious need for the German manager to bring in a goal-scorer, who can bang in more than 20 goals a season, and hopefully deliver him his first title for Liverpool next season.

Here is a list of strikers, who could make a huge difference for Liverpool.

Alexandre Lacazette

The French player has been one of the most consistent strikers, banging in goals in Ligue 1 for Lyon, and has attracted clubs across Europe for his signature. Liverpool may have to break the bank to sign this goal-machine, but that could be worth all the penny as Lacazette could be an ideal man to lead Liverpool back to their glory days with his goal-scoring ability.

Alvaro Morata

The Spanish forward could have been a star player if he was at any other club, but Morata, who plays for Real Madrid, hardly gets any playing time due to the number of world-class players in their offensive line up including Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. The Spaniard is hungry to succeed and show where he belongs in world football, and Liverpool should try and sign this player, who knows where the back of the net is.

Mauro Icardi

The Argentine is one player Klopp should look into very seriously as he fits into his scheme of pressing game with his speed and hard work. The Barcelona youth product has been a huge success at Inter Milan, and Liverpool should go all out for this striker, who is just 24 years old, and could be a huge success in the Premier League.

Inaki Williams

Klopp has always been good at spotting young talent and making those players reach another level. That was the case at his former club Borussia Dortmund at least. The German is said to be keen on landing Athletic Bilbao's 22-year old Inaki Williams. However, his release clause of £43million could prove to be a huge problem for the Reds.

Jermain Defoe

This choice in this list might have surprised many. One has to understand that Defoe is an experienced Premier League striker, and has it in him to score goals against any opposition. Klopp can look at him as a super sub, who can change games with his pace and intelligence when things are not working for Liverpool. Even if they sign Defoe, they have to look for a top striker in the long run, as the Englishman is only a short-term solution.