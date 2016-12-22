Liverpool might be doing great this season, sitting in second place and looking capable of going the distance in the title race. However, despite some brilliant performances, the goalkeeping situation at the club has been a problem, attracting unwanted attention.

Jurgen Klopp has flip-flopped in his No.1 goalkeeping decisions, mainly due to the fact that neither Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius have convinced this season. After Klopp decided to give the No.1 position to Karius, the German went on to struggle, with most critics jumping on his back and hitting the criticise button with glee.

While Klopp defended Karius, he did bring Mignolet back to the starting lineup last week, suggesting the former might not be the goalkeeping solution that Liverpool have been looking for. Mignolet has shown he has quite a few mistakes in him as well, so it will hardly be a surprise if Klopp dips into the market to sign a more assured, established goalkeeper.

Joe Hart could be the one that Klopp chooses, with the Daily Mirror reporting Liverpool are keeping an eye on the Manchester City goalkeeper. The England international is currently on loan at Torino and is expected to be let go by City next summer.

Torino are keen on making Hart's stay in Italy permanent, but with the 29-year-old keen on returning to England, Liverpool will have the upper hand in that department.

Hart has been a success at Torino and while the Englishman is far from the perfect goalkeeper, he will be an upgrade on Mignolet and Karius, who, it should be said, at 23, still has a long way to go.

It remains to be seen if City will be willing to sell their player to a rival, and even if they do, if the two clubs can come to an agreement on a transfer fee.

What is certain, though, is that Klopp, who is also reportedly keen on Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, will stick with Mignolet and Karius for this season, with any goalkeeper move only set to happen in the summer transfer window.