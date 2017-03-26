It seems retirement had little to no effect on Steven Gerrard's magic touch. The talismanic midfielder played an important role with two assists and a goal to help Liverpool legends beat Real Madrid legends 4-3 in a charity match at Anfield on Saturday.

There was no shortage of big wigs in both clubs including Michael Owen, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Gerrard for Liverpool and Luis Figo, Fernando Morientes, Michel Salgado and Roberto Carlos for Real Madrid. With such greats in both line-ups, it was expected to be a cracker of a match.

Michael Owen shook the net first in the clash of titans. The only goal in the first half came when Owen headed the ball in from close range after Gerrard's brilliant cross from the right. Real Madrid missed out on chances to score a goal in the first 45 minutes.

The second half was brilliant with the home team looking more ominous. John Aldridge doubled the lead in the 49th minute for the Reds. Gerrard also helped Liverpool win a penalty, which was converted by Fowler in the 66th minute. Gerrard made it 4-0 with another goal in the 78th minute.

Liverpool looked set to seal the match 4-0, but it wasn't to be. Edwin Congo, Morientes and Ruben de la Red scored three quick goals for Madrid in the last ten minutes. After the match, Fowler was all praise for Gerrard, who also received the man of the match award.

"Steven is probably the last of us to retire. I think he was nailed on to get man of the match. You knew he would play well and be instrumental in all the good that we did. I don't think anything surprises you. He is a fantastic player," espn.in quoted Fowler as saying.