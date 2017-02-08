Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to battle English Premier League rivals Manchester City for the Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer transfer window.

Fans slam Liverpool owner

With the current season seemingly done and dusted in terms of winning trophies, Liverpool already have half an eye on strengthening for next season and Aubameyang, who is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, is being looked as a primary target.

The Gabon international moved from St. Etienne to Borussia Dortmund when Klopp was at the helm of the German club, and while he did not have the greatest of first seasons, he has gone on to become one of Europe's most lethal strikers since switching to a central role under Thomas Tuchel.

Aubameyang has had kind words to say about Klopp in the past and the 27-year-old could be set for a reunion with the German manager if Liverpool have their way in the summer.

The Reds are desperate to strengthen their squad for next season after seeing their hopes of winning a trophy come crashing down following a dismal start to 2017. Liverpool have been knocked out of both cup competitions this year and are now 13 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.

Klopp has insisted Liverpool's season isn't done yet and fighting to finish in the top four is important, but what will be crucial, if the team are to compete for titles next season, is strength in depth.

Aubameyang will certainly add strength to the team and that lethal striker's instinct that has sometimes been missing.

Liverpool are set to make a £40 million move for the Dortmund striker, according to The Sun, with Klopp ready to go head to head with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola has reportedly earmarked Aubameyang as the perfect signing, if Sergio Aguero leaves Manchester City at the end of the season.

If it comes to a bidding war, though, City will have the upper hand, considering the resources at their disposal.

The Reds, however, have the Klopp factor and it remains to be seen if the former Borussia Dortmund manager can convince Aubameyang to choose Liverpool over City, Real Madrid and the other big clubs that will, no doubt, be keen on completing the signing of the highly-rated frontman, if he does indeed exit the Bundesliga club.