Burnley defender Michael Keane has been attracting a lot of interest from a top clubs in England, after putting together a series of good performances. The pursuit of the centre-back is set to intensify even more now after he put in an impressive display on his England debut against Germany, with Liverpool the latest club to show an interest.

Liverpool's arch-rivals Everton have also been closely monitoring his situation this season and the two clubs from Merseyside look set to get into a bidding war in the summer as they look to reinforce their backline.

Apart from the two Merseyside clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in Keane, while his his old club Manchester United, who have a sell-on clause, might yet make an effort to bring their former academy graduate back to Old Trafford.

Keane's main aim is to play regular football and continue his development, as the highly-rated defender has ambitions of playing in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. If he is looking for regular first team action, a move to either Liverpool or Everton would suit him.

Liverpool will be on the lookout for a new defender in the summer transfer window as they only have three top defenders in Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren at the moment. Klavan is already 31 and with Lovren's persistent injury problems, Keane could be the perfect defender to partner Matip.

Liverpool have been really inconsistent against the smaller teams in the Premier League this season and they need that to change if they are to be considered title contenders next season. Signing Keane, who is regarded as one of the best and most promising defenders in England, would be a step in the right direction as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to his team.

Burnley know at this point that they are destined to lose one of their best players in the summer and despite offering him a new contract that would see him become their highest-paid player, his priority is to win silverware.

Burnley are determined to hold out for the highest fee possible and will demand in excess of £20 million for Keane.