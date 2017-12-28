Liverpool agree world record £75m deal to sign Van Dijk from Southampton

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a reported world record fee for a defender, both Premier League clubs said on Wednesday (27 December). The Reds have agreed a deal with the south coast club, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-old defender move to Anfield when the transfer window re-opens on Jan. 1, 2018, Liverpool said in a statement. The Netherlands international will be assigned squad number four, upon his arrival at Liverpool.