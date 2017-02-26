In about few minutes, HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia brand is all set pave way for the Finnish company's second comeback to the international smartphone market on February 26.

Given the enormity of the event's significance, HMD Global has chosen the popular trade fair Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at Barcelona to showcase the new devices.

It has also made arrangements to webcast the launch programme online. Nokia's product unveiling event is schedule to go kick-off at 16:30 CET local time (9:00 pm IST) on February 26 at Museum of Contemporary Art, Placa Dels Angels, Barcelona.

Most expected devices at HMD Global's Nokia Android event:

Though HMD Global is tight lipped on what it plans to unveil on Sunday, it is widely reported that the company will unveil four mobile phones, among them — three Android smartphones—Nokia 6 (international), sub-variant Nokia 5 and an entry-level Nokia 3, and the fourth being the upgraded version of the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone will make their debut on Sunday.

Besides mobile phones, there will launch of co-branded Witherings' smart health connected devices like fitness trackers, as well.

