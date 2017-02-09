On Wednesday, Sasikala lashed out at outgoing chief minister O Panneerselvam calling him a traitor and accused him of colluding with DMK.

"OPS was with us for 75 days and the fact that he demanded an enquiry into Amma's death has deeply saddened me. Pannerselvam is a naked open traitor" Sasikala said.

Meanwhile, Governor of Tamil Nadu C Vidyasagar Rao is set is reach Chennai around noon today, even as Sasikala Natarajan has alleged that her swearing-in ceremony is being delayed on purpose.

Paneerselvam writes to bank, says he is the Treasurer of AIADMK,asks not to allow any transactions in party account without his consent.