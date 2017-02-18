10.30 am: Edappadi K Palaniswami pays tributes to labour leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar on the 158th birth anniversary.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami paid tribute to labour leader Singaravelar on 158th birth anniversary (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/eaDeYoiPLK — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

10.20 am: Congress to vote against the confidence motion in Tamil Nadu assembly on Saturday. On Friday, Stalin said that he will oppose Edappadi Palaniswami in the assembly.

"If he (Edappadi K. Palanisamy) seeks vote of confidence tomorrow, we will oppose him in the assembly. Our 89 MLAs will vote against him," Stalin told media on Friday.

10.10 am: DMK working president MK Stalin has reached Assembly to attend the special session. On

10.10 am: Congress MLAs reach assembly ahead of the floor test

#TamilNadu: DMK Working President MK Stalin leaves for assembly to attend special session #FloorTest (file picture) pic.twitter.com/WHMN2oKuLu — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

Visuals from #TamilNadu assembly's entrance, #floortest to take place today at the special session pic.twitter.com/yuEF8wXU72 — ANI (@ANI_news) February 18, 2017

10 am: Over 1,500 police personnel are deployed RBI subway to War Memorial.

Tamil Nadu is all set for the first floor test in three decades. O Panneerselvam will lead the protest against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was elected by VK Sasikala as the chief of AIADMK before she was taken into custody in the 20-year-old disproportionate assets case.

While O Panneerselvam (OPS) will lead the protest, Palaniswami will seek the trust vote in the Assembly. Of the 233 members' votes, Palaniswami needs at least 117 votes to win the trust motion.

Earlier in the morning, OPS read out a statement and said Jayalalithaa wanted to wipe out dynastic rule in Tamil Nadu. He also expressed happiness after Mylapore MLA R. Nataraj stated his wish to join him.

"If you are Amma's true loyalists, you should vote against the (Palaniswamy) government when it seeks trust vote in the Assembly tomorrow," Panneerselvam said at his residence.

