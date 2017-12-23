The clash of the Spanish football league titans -- Real Madrid and FC Barcelona -- take place on Saturday December 23 at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The mouthwatering La Liga match is coming live & exclusive around the world.

READ: How to watch the match in Bengali, Malayalam and local languages in India!

Currently, Barca are atop the La Liga 2017-18 table with 13 wins from 16 matches. Amazingly, just like Manchester City in the Premier League, the Catalan giants are yet to face a defeat in a league game this season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, stay fourth in the table currently with 31 points from 15 games. Zinedine Zidane's side are 11 points below FC Barcelona in the points table.

"Real Madrid have always been a club that copes well under pressure. They know what to

expect and they've got a team capable of delivering the goods in difficult moments like this

one," mentioned former Spain striker Fernando Morientes, who played for Real Madrid between 1997 and 2005.

"They go into the match trailing Barcelona, but you never know what's going to happen.

They're at home and I'm sure they'll fight to the end. I think Zidane has what it takes to live

with the pressure and turn things around when the going gets tough – he showed that back

when he was a player and has done so again as a coach."

As for the team news, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are available for the Los Blancos, while the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta are available for FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: El Clasico December 2017

Date: December 23

Time: 5:30 pm IST, 12 pm GMT

Watch LIVE

TV channels: Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD (India), beIN La Liga (Spain), Sky Sports, Now TV (UK), fubo TV, beIN Sports (USA).

Live streams: Sony Liv (India), beIN Sports Connect Espana (Spain), Sky Go (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA).

Live scores: Real Madrid twitter, Barcelona twitter.