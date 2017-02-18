The NBA All-Star Celebrities Game 2017 features some of the best of Hollywood talents — from the veteran Tom Cavanagh to the young Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. FULL LIST OF CELEBS PARTICIPATING.



Alright, we may not have the four-time MVP Kevin Hart, the actor-comedian, this time around, but make no mistake, the sheen on the basketball match won't be any less.

The NBA All-Stars for the celebs might be overshadowed ahead of the grand NBA All-Star Game on Sunday (Feb 19) but we bet that witnessing the match will not be a waste of time for you, in any way.

According to Bleacher Report, Team East is the favourite to win the match on Friday (Feb 17). The team, coached by ESPN's Jemele Hill, consists of last year's celebrity game MVP Win Butler — the lead singer of indie rock band Arcade Fire.

The 36-year-old, who stands at 1.94 metres, posted 15 points, 14 rebounds (including seven offensive) and three steals in just 22 minutes, helping the Canada Celebrities beat the USA Celebrities 74-63.

If Butler features alongside former Brazilian basketballer Oscar Schmidt, it is all over for Team West, who are being led by ESPN's Michael Smith.

Match schedule

Date: February 17

Time: 7 pm ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Saturday])

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD and SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD

USA: TV - ESPN. Live streaming - Watch ESPN.

Live scores: Twitter.