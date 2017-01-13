Mohun Bagan can finally breathe easy after getting the green signal to host their second match of I-League 2017 at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium. The former I-League champions take on Shillong Lajong on Friday.

Book your tickets at the earliest here.

While Mohun Bagan are coming into the game at the back of a narrow win against the reinstated Churchill Brothers, Shillong Lajong are entering the game at the back of a classy thrashing against defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC.

Can the winning luck continue for Mohun Bagan? Great news is Sony Norde has touched down in Kolkata for yet another season with the Indian football heavyweights, but the Haitian will not be seen in action for lack of proper training time.

Whether Darryl Duffy gets the nod or Indian star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua for a start in the match, also remains to be seen. Either will be partnering Balwant Singh -- the goalscorer for Bagan in the last game -- in the forward line.

The away side, who won't even find any supporters cheering for them in the match, thanks to the strict vigil by Kolkata Police who have limited the number of tickets to just 4,500, is definitely under all sorts of pressure in the match.

"It is always difficult to play against Mohun Bagan. They are a top side with quality players," mentioned Shillong Lajong coach Thangboi Singto in the pre-match presser. "Without Sony Norde also, they are a tough opponent."

Schedule of match

Date: January 13

Time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - Ten Sports.

Live score - Twitter.