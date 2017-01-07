Jaap Staam returns to his old club looking to produce a big upset when Reading pay a visit to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the FA Cup. Staam enjoyed a lot of success during his time at Old Trafford and now the Dutchman will hope for one more match to add to that "cannot forget it" list.

Manchester United vs Reading team news

While Reading can come into this game with the "nothing to lose" feeling, they will know they run into a Manchester United side in prime form. Jose Mourinho's team have won seven matches in a row in all competitions and will be in confident mood when they host the Championship side.

United made a case for a place in the top four after winning six in a row in the Premier League and with all the mechanics finally working to perfection under Mourinho, the team will expect to extend the winning run to eight matches. The only worry for Mourinho will be complacency.

"The risk is, if we face the game with the wrong attitude, with the wrong frame of mind," Mourinho told MUTV. "If the players go into the game feeling the responsibility and the desire that they are showing match after match, then we have a good chance to win, even if we give some players a rest and some others a chance."

A chance or five is what Stam will hope his Reading players produce during the FA Cup match, with the former Manchester United defender looking for a perfect performance from his team. Reading have been outstanding in the Championship this season and currently sit third, but Stam will know this match will be a few levels up from the ones they have faced so far this campaign.

"Everyone always looks forward to games like these," Stam said. "We want to show ourselves at Old Trafford against a side like Manchester United. We know they are in form and it doesn't matter which players they play – they have so much quality. So we know it's going to be difficult.

"But we've got confidence as well. We believe in ourselves. We believe we can do something. But that doesn't make it any easier when you're up against a team like United.

"It's always nice for a manager and his team to play against teams like Manchester United to see what you can do, what you are capable of. And then you can see where you can improve as a player and how the team can be better going into the second half of the season."

When to Watch Live

Manchester United vs Reading is set for a 12.30pm GMT (6pm IST, 7am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Sony ESPN HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: BT Sport 1. Live Streaming: Watch BT Sport.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Singapore: TV: Eleven Singapore.

China and Hong Kong: TV: LeTV and Tianjin.

Australia and New Zealand: TV: ESPN.