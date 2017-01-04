The superstars of Indian wrestling, Geeta and Babita Phogat, whose lives have been portrayed in the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal movie, are set for action on Wednesday in the Pro Wrestling League season 2. The terrific sisters represent UP Dangal -- the newest franchisee in the Indian Premier League and Indian Super League-style amateur wrestling competition in India.

UP Dangal takes on Haryana Hammers at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Haryana Hammers, which boasts of wrestlers like Sofia Mattsson and Sandeep Tomar, won their inaugural match of the competition this season against defending champions Mumbai Maharathi with an overall 4-3 score.

A total of seven singles wrestling bouts take place between the teams.

Their life has been celebrated in Dangal movie, which released just some weeks before the start of Pro Wrestling League season 2. Question remains whether that sudden limelight and media attention has taken away their focus from real training over the last few weeks.

"Yes, we have been busy with the interviews and all the promotion of the movie but still we make sure to train at least once a day. Ideally we train twice a day," Babita mentioned it straight in a recent event at the national capital. "We cannot ignore our wrestling as whatever we are today is because of that. We have to give time to training no matter what," she added.

UP Dangal vs Haryana Hammers: Schedule

Date: January 4

Time: 7 pm IST

Where to watch live

India : TV - Sony ESPN, Sony Max.

Live streaming - Sony Liv.

Live updates - Twitter.