The mighty Spain football team, who might have mellowed down over the years following the retirement of legends like Carles Puyol and Xavi Hernandez, is looking for a revival with the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

La Roja witnessed a memorable period in the late 2000s and the early 2010s as they lifted two back-to-back European titles in 2008 and 2012 as well as the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Germany might have overtaken their throne in the recent years, but it is absolutely foolish to write off the Spanish armada!

With the Russia World Cup in sights, and the likes of Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta and young bloods Alvaro Morata and Thiago Alcantara in the line-up, Spain will pull out all stops to dominate the football world again.

Spain will take on Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday. The hosts currently top Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers from the UEFA confederation. Spain are level with Italy, but have the goal difference advantage.

Spain have to defeat Israel to finish top on the table and get a direct qualification to the World Cup. Italy will take on Albania in another match.

The draw for the second round of qualifiers will take place in October.

Spain vs Israel: head to head record

Total meetings: 4

Spain won: 3

Israel won: None

Draws: 1

Match schedule

Date: March 24

Time: 7.45 pm IST (3.45 pm EST, 1.15 am IST [Saturday])

Venue: Estadio El Molinon, Gijon, Spain

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Six/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv

Spain: TV - TVE La 1

Israel: TV - IBA Channel 1

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD, Now TV. Live stream - Sky Go

USA: TV - ESPN 3, ESPN Deportes. Live stream - Watch ESPN

Live scores: Twitter.