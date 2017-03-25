The legends of Manchester United come together once again for a first-of-its-kind charity match in 2017 as the likes of Paul Scholes and Bryan Robson get set to face PFA Aussie legends on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

The PFA Aussie legends side will feature some of the greatest footballers from the Australian nation, including Jacob Burns, a former Leeds United player who can remember the enormous rivalry between Leeds and the Red Devils back in the days.

"There was huge rivalry [with United] back in the day, all the way back when Leeds were a Premier League side, and hopefully they'll be back up there soon," Burns told MUTV. "You'll be well aware of the intense rivalry but I was very fortunate I could rub shoulders with Scholesy, Keano and the boys."

The proceeds from the exhibition match go to the Manchester United Foundation, which raises awareness about men's health issues, particularly testicular cancer.

"We've got a nice squad together. Everyone is looking forward to it [the match], it [Perth] is a lovely place to go to," said Manchester United legend Bryan Robson, who is the player-cum-manager for this match.

"You know, the players don't like to lose once they've been brought up in a club like United and you get that desire to win. You never really lose that, so the lads who play in Perth will definitely want to win; there is no shadow of a doubt about that," the 60-year-old star added.

"We've got so much quality on show, plus sometimes players just lose their legs slightly when they're retired from playing, so it gives you a little bit more space on the ball. That's why you still get exciting football and some great goals, which has always been really good for the fans."

Squads

Man Utd: Gary Walsh; Denis Irwin, Ronny Johnsen, Lee Martin, Mikael Silvestre; Russell Beardsmore, Bojan Djordjic, Quinton Fortune, Keith Gillespie, Karel Poborsky, Bryan Robson (Head coach), Paul Scholes, Ben Thornley; Andy Ritchie, Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Dwight Yorke.

PFA Aussie Legends: Bobby Despotovski, Archie Thompson, Jacob Burns, Dean Heffernan, Nick Carle, Patrick Zwaanswijk, Robbie Gaspar, Matt Thompson, Jason Petkovic, Ljubo Milicevic, Con Boutsianis, Jon McKain, Michael Bridges, Jamie Harnwell, Steve McGarry, Scott Miller, Simon Colosimo, Frank Farina (Head Coach).

Match schedule

Date: March 25

Time: 10:30 am GMT (4 pm IST)

Venue: nib Stadium, Perth, Australia

Where to watch the match

Live streaming: MUTV (for UK residents only)

Live score: Twitter.

In Asia, the full match highlights will be available on Sunday 9 am GMT (2:30 pm IST [India])