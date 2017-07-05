Mithali Raj and the rest of the members of the India Women's Cricket team have made it three on three in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and the expectations from us fans have skyrocketed.

India Women go into their fourth match of the tournament against Asian neighbours Sri Lanka Women on Wednesday, July 5 in Derby, the same hunting ground where Mithali and team recorded emphatic wins against England Women and Pakistan Women previously.

Going into Wednesday's match, India Women are the clear favourites owing to the fact that the Lankans have won none of their matches in the tournament so far.

Yes, that includes the Sri Lanka Women's match against the Australia Women where Chamari Atapattu absolutely has turned the attention with her 143-ball 178 runs.

India is on a sensational run with almost everyone performing to the best of their abilities from Mithali to Ekta Bisht and from Smriti Mandhana to wicketkeeper Sushma Verma.

Match schedule

Date : July 5

: July 5 Time: 09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST

09:30 GMT | 15:00 IST Venue: Derby

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Star Sports 1/HD. Live stream - Hotstar

SRI LANKA: TV - Channel Eye

UK: TV - Sky Sports. Live stream - Sky Go

Live scores: Twitter