After a could-not-have-gone-any-worse day, India will hope to bounce back and bring back their usual home mojo when day three of the first Test against Australia in Pune comes into play.

India vs Australia Day 2 highlights

Having suffered their worst Test collapse when they lost seven wickets for 11 runs, India are staring at a big defeat, with Australia impressing with the bat, again, in the second innings.

With Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh at the crease, the Aussies are the ones calling every single shot at the moment, and unless India trigger a six-wicket collapse on day three morning, it will come to a position where a win for the home side will definitely go out of the window.

Considering there is still so much time left in this Test match, all Australia need to do is make sure they keep scoring the runs, push that target well beyond 400 and then go to work with the ball, much like they did in the first innings.

India's bowlers haven't done well enough in this Test match so far and it is up to them, particularly the spinners, to take the game by the scruff of the neck and end the Australia innings as quickly as possible.

While R Ashwin has picked up three of the four wickets that have fallen so far in the second innings for Australia, there is pressure on Ravindra Jadeja to pick a few.

Usually, on turning tracks, Jadeja is the most dangerous bowler, but, somehow, he has been unable to pick up wickets. After taking just two in the first innings, Jadeja is yet to open his account in the second innings, and while he has beaten the bat on more occasions than one can count, he needs to find that right line and length which will get the outside edge, rather than miss it by a fair distance.

When to Watch Live

Ind vs Aus first Test match, Day 3 is set to begin at 9.30am IST (4am GMT, 3pm AEDT, 11pm ET previous day).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports HD3. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA and Canada: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Cricket Live.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport. Live Streaming: SuperSport Online.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.