We have a splendid mouthwatering football fixture in show on Tuesday (March 28) as Euro 2016 finalists France get set to host former World and Euro champions Spain in an international friendly at the Stade de France, just north of Paris.

La Roja enter the match at the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Israel in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Gijon last week. France, meanwhile, recorded a 3-1 win over Luxembourg also last week in an away game.

While the likes of David Silva, Diego Costa, Vitolo and Isco scored for Spain against Israel, a brace from Olivier Giroud and a penalty conversion from Antoine Griezmann saw Les Blues record a dominating win over their opponents.

The mettle of both these strong sides, who are enjoying a good run of form currently, will be put to test now in the international friendly.

Spain will, however, miss the services of striker Costa, defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Asier Illarramendi in the friendly. For France, Karim Benzema and Anthony Martial will miss out.

Both sides are rated to be the next big forces of world football, thanks to their immense pool of talent. However, it remains to be seen who reigns on the given day.

France vs Spain: head to head

Total meetings so far: 34

Spain wins: 15

France wins: 12

Draws: 7

Match schedule

Date: March 28

Time: 7 pm GMT (12.30 am IST [Wednesday])

Venue: Stade de France

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Six/HD. Live stream - SonyLiv

Spain: TV - TeleCinco Espana

France: TV - TF 1

UK: TV - ITV 4

USA: TV - ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes. Live stream - Watch ESPN

Live scores: Twitter.