The 15th edition of the much-anticipated Rugby League World Cup gets under way in Australia on Friday October 17. The hosts take on England in a high-volatile match at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Australia are the most successful team in the history of the competition as well as the defending champions. Goes unsaid that Wayne Bennett's England team will be facing a very stiff challenge. As a matter of fact, the England Rugby League team has never been able to beat Australia since 1995.

The Group A of the tournament consists of France and Lebanon, besides England and Australia. The latter two are considered the clear favourites to top the group.

A total of four groups are in the competition. While three teams qualify for the knockouts from Group A and Group B each, only the table toppers from Group C and Group D move to the next round.

Squads

Australia: Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Penrith Panthers), Will Chambers (Melbourne Storm), Boyd Cordner (Vice-Captain) (Sydney Roosters), Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm), Josh Dugan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Matt Gillett (Brisbane Broncos), Wade Graham (Cronulla Sharks), Valentine Holmes (Cronulla Sharks), Ben Hunt (Brisbane Broncos), Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm), David Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs), Josh McGuire (Brisbane Broncos), James Maloney (Cronulla Sharks), Josh Mansour (Penrith Panthers), Jordan McLean (Melbourne Storm), Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Billy Slater (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Smith (Captain) (Melbourne Storm), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers).

England: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Kevin Brown (Warrington Wolves), Sam Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Thomas Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers), James Graham (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ryan Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Heighington (Newcastle Knights), Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Mike McMeeken (Castleford Tigers), Sean O'Loughlin (Captain) (Wigan Warriors), Mark Percival (St Helens), Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves), James Roby (St Helens), Scott Taylor (Hull FC), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (St George Illawarra Dragons), George Williams (Wigan Warriors).

Rugby League World Cup 2017: Australia vs England

Date : Oct 27

: Oct 27 Time : 10 am BST, 2:30 pm IST, 8 pm AEDT

: 10 am BST, 2:30 pm IST, 8 pm AEDT Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Where to watch live

INDIA: No telecast

UK: BBC 2, Premier Sports (TV); BBC 5 Live Sports Extra (Radio); BBC iPlayer, Premier Sports Live (Online)

AUS: Seven Network (TV), Channel 7 Live (Online)

Live updates: Twitter