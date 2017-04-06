Welcome to International Business Times, India (@ibtimes_india) live blog coverage of the Maharashtra derby, featuring Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. I, Ashim Sunam (@ashim_sport ), will bring you all the happenings from the match, which should be a run-feast in Pune.

Steve Smith replaced MS Dhoni as RPS captain while Rohit Sharma will captain MI in the second match of the IPL. After some quality batting display in the opening match of the IPL, one can expect some major blitzkrieg in Pune.

Are you ready for the fireworks from the likes of Kieron Pollard, Rohit, MS Dhoni, and Ben Stokes? Runs, runs, runs - that should be the flavour of the night in Pune.

RPS vs MI – who are you supporting?

