7:03: Sindhu under pressure now as Marin has taken lead for the first time in the game, and that too at crucial juncture. Marin leads 18-17, and she hits it long, just long to make it exciting, 18-18. Marin hits a smash to inch towards a first game win. Marin now leads 19-18.

7:01: Marin has been playing catching up so far in the first game, but a wonderful shot from Marin equals points at 16-16, and the crowd is a little mum, sensing Sindhu under pressure. Sindhu delivers an important smash at Marin's body to make it 17-16 lead, but again Marin comes back to level terms.

6:59: Some quality shots produced by both the shuttlers as there is not much to choose between the two. Bad serve from Marin, who hits it long, and Sindhu has a two-point lead at 16-14.

6:57: After the break, Sindhu gets the first point as Marin hits it wide. Next, Sindhu hits it long. It is getting close, still Sindhu has 13-11 lead. Marin moves quickly at the net to make it 12-13. Just one point the difference as the home crowd goes Sindhu, Sindhu, Sindhu, who responds to the support with a smash to go 14-12 up.

6:54: Finally Sindhu goes for a smash, but strikes the net. It was not one of her best shots of the day, but follows that with a brilliant drop shot to make it 11-19.

First break of the match and Sindhu leads 11-9. This match, I feel, could go to the wire.

6:52: Marin is getting back into the game, surely. She is not giving much chance for Sindhu to hit her favourite smashes, but the Indian has been strong in the front court too, as she leads 10-7.

6:49: Sindhu seems to have a certain game plan and has looked good at the net, but Sindhu is floored with a powerful smash from Marin. Sindhu leads 7-5, and she takes the shuttle early from the front court to win an important point to make it 8-6.

6:46: Marin, after conceding six straight points, hits a cross court smash to make it 2-6. Still, it is the home girl in the lead. Marin has pulled back to make it 4-6. This is good display by both the players.

6:44: Sindhu takes 3-1 lead as Marin once again hits the shuttle long. That is three straight points for Sindhu, and makes it 4-1with a good game at the net.

6:42: Here we go, and the first point of the match goes to Marin with a powerful smash, but Sindhu makes it 1-1 immediately.

6:40: Both the players are out there in the middle and Sindhu, obviously, gets an amazing reception. We are just minutes away from the start of the encounter.

6:38: The crowd attendance inside the stadium shows that the sport of badminton is gaining popularity in India. Most of the credit, of late, goes to the person, who will face Marin in the women's final. The atmosphere, I tell you, is top notch, and Sindhu could make the home fans' ride back home sweet, by clinching her second Superseries title.

6:28: The doubles final is done with, which means that the mouth-watering clash between Sindhu and Marin should start in the next 10-15 minutes or so. It is the last match of the India Open 2017 as well.

Marin has beaten Sindhu five times in the past and only lost thrice, but the Indian, who lost in Rio Olympics final, will be confident after having defeated the Spaniard in the Dubai World Superseries Finals late last year.

6:10: Another tight encounter on the way? One things is rest assured, QUALITY final will be witnessed.

6 pm IST: Presently the men's doubles title-decider is taking shape, and the most-awaited match, repeat of the Rio Olympics women's singles final should take place in the next 45 minutes or so.

Hello everyone. Welcome to International Business Times, India live blog coverage. This is Ashim Sunam here, and I will bring all the happenings from the India Open women's singles final between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin.

The two players have been involved in some brilliant clashes, including the Rio Olympics gold medal clash.

What are you expecting from the final?

Smashes – yes, especially that powerful one from Sindhu down the line and not to forget Marin's game at the net, which is second to none. The final will be a cracker, I bet.