Movie Name: Puthan Panam

Cast & Crew : Mohanlal, Mammukkoya, Siddique, Indrans, Saikumar, Renji Panicker, Iniya, Sheelu Abraham, Niranjana Anoop, Baiju, Joy Mathew, Kottayam Nazeer, Vijayakumar, Abu Salim

Direction: Ranjith

Producer: Abraham Mathew, Ranjith and Arun Narayan

Music Director: Shaan Rahman

Release Date: April 12

Genre: Family/ Action

Duration: 2 hours 27 minutes

Puthan Panam Synopsis: November 8, 2016, is an unforgettable day for Indians as it was on this day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to curb the flow of black money. Now, Mollywood filmmaker Ranjith and his team have come up with a movie that narrates the chaos faced by people across the country.

The trailer of Puthan Panam hints at the struggles faced by Mammootty's character Nithyananda Shenoy and many others, who had black money when the historic announcement was made. Apart from the storyline that audience can easily connect to, the trailer and teasers of the action thriller have raised expectations due to the megastar's versatility in acting.

Mammootty has also proved to be the master of dialects in Malayalam by handling the Kasaragod slang quite convincingly in the Ranjith directorial.

Also read: Mammootty's Puthan Panam brings Kasaragod's Malayalam into the light

Puthan Panam, bankrolled by Abraham Mathew, Ranjith and Arun Narayan, also stars Siddique, Mammukkoya, Renji Panicker, Saikumar, Iniya, Indrans, Sheelu Abraham, Joy Mathew, Niranjana Anoop, Baiju, Kottayam Nazeer, Vijayakumar and Abu Salim, among others in significant roles.

Watch Puthan Panam Trailer

Watch teaser of Mammootty's Puthan Panam

Stay tuned to this page for the live audience response on Puthan Panam movie