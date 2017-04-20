Movie Name: Noor

CAST & Crew: Sonakshi Sinha, Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli and Sunny Leone

DIRECTION: Sunhil Sippy

PRODUCER: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra

Music Director: Amaal Mallik, Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor - Listen to music from T-Series

Release Date: April 21, 2017

GENRE: Drama film

DURATION: 1 hour 47 minutes

Noor Synopsis: Director Sunhil Sippy's Bollywood movie Noor featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the title role, has received positive reviews from the audience, who have praised the Dabangg girl.

In the age of Arnab Goswami, journalists have become something akin to a personality cult. Few people, however, recognise and applaud the work done by investigative journos on the ground. Noor, however, aims to change all that. The film is a drama with a healthy dose of romance and comedy thrown in.

The movie, based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz's novel Karachi, You're Killing Me!, revolves around a journalist, as she navigates her way through Mumbai. Book ticket online

Noor (Sonakshi Sinha), a journalist in her twenties, striggles as she tries to juggle her work and personal life. Her quest to find a man who gets her, quite like her old friend Saad, is thrown into turmoil when she stumbled across a situation that gets her investigative juices flowing. Charting the course of her investigation across the beating heart of Mumbai, and its myriad of social upheavals, Noor reports on a city always on the brink of chaos, yet one that somehow manages to find symmetry in it.

Bollywood has rarely delved into the depth of journalism and its sundry dark alleys, and that's one of the reasons why audiences have embraced the film's premise. Of course, the extremely talented Sonakshi Sinha, delivers a show-stealing performance as the gritty, yet troubled, Noor. Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Purab Kohli add a hefty dash of verve and talent to a cast that's not short on thespian pedigree.

Noor certainly ticks all the technical boxes, with DoP Keiko Nakahara's cinematography bringing Mumbai to life, for better or worse, on the screen. Amaal Mallik's songs, Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor's score and Ishita Moitra Udhwani's script bolster what is alrready a strong film.

Here is the live update of Noor review by the audience:

Ekta Rajani‏ @EktaRajani

Pointful story, witty, colloquial dialogues and a sparkling performance by @sonakshisinha, #Noor is heartfelt & fresh @sunhilsippy. Go watch

Neeraj Udhwani‏ @Neeraj_Udhwani

Such a superlative performance from @sonakshisinha.She keeps it real and effortless. And sparkling dialogue by @misschamko! Uff yeh #noor.

Beenish‏ @Beenish_cato

Just watched #Noor @sonakshisinha looks beautiful in that character.i thought my story played on screen haha.LOVED IT LOVED IT ❤️❤️

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry

Exclusive First Review of #Noor from UAE. A Well Made film in all Respects. @sonakshisinha gave Career Best Performance ever. @sonakshisinha Terrific Performance, Thrilling Story, Rocking Music & Direction. 3.5*/5*

Divia Thani‏ @diviathani

Loved watching a real #Mumbai girl on the big screen! @sonakshisinha is utterly brilliant in and as #NOOR. In cinemas tomorrow

Deepesh Sharma‏ @deepeshofficial

Watched #Noor last night , a must watch. @sonakshisinha u have rocked it, no one else could have done justice to this character

