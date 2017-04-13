Movie Name: Mister

CAST & Crew: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Hebah Patel, Nikitin Dheer, Prudhviraj, Harish Uthaman, Raviprakash, Anand, Eeswari Rao, Nassar and Chandramohan

DIRECTION: Srinu Vaitla

PRODUCER: Nallamalupu Bujji and Tagore Madhu

Release Date: April 14

GENRE: Period Drama film

DURATION:1 hour 59 minutes

Mister Synopsis: Director Srinu Vaitla's (Sreenu Vytla) Telugu movie Mister starring Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel is a travel drama. Both Gopi Mohan and Sreedhar Seepana have written the story and screenplay for the movie.

Chai aka Pichchaiah Naidu (Varun Tej) is a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Meera (Hebah Patel), while he is touring Spain. When he returns to India, village-belle Chandramukhi (Lavanya Tripathi) takes a shine on Chai. He is torn between the duo and his efforts to understand whose love is truer makes the crux of this triangular love story.

The viewers say Mister has an interesting story line and the director has infused the movie with touching family moments coupled with a liberal dose of comedy and action. The family entertainer has all the commercial ingredients to woo the mass. Srinu Vaitla manages to hold the attention through the film and the move is set to make some serious moolah at the box office.

Varun Tej has delivered a good performance in Mister. This is his first attempt at comedy and the actor has pulled it off. He has impressed the viewers with his action, romance and comic timing. Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel have done justice to their roles and lend more colour to the film. Nikitin Dheer, Prudhviraj, Harish Uthaman, Raviprakash, Anand, Eeswari Rao, Nassar and Chandramohan are also assets of the movie.

Mister has rich production values. The breathtaking locales and KV Guhan's beautiful picturisation have added value to the movie. Mickey J Mayer's music, good choreography of action and dance and punch dialogues are the highlights on the technical front, the viewers said.

