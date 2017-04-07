Movie Name: Mirza Juuliet

CAST & Crew: Darshan Kumaar, Pia Bajpai, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Hemant koumar and Swanand Kirkire

DIRECTION: Rajesh Ram Singh

PRODUCER: Green Apple Media, Falansha Media Pvt Ltd, Shemaroo Entertainment

Music Director: Krsna Solo - Listen to music from Zee Music Company

Release Date: April 7 2017

GENRE: Romance Drama film

DURATION:2 hours 10 minutes

Viewers are impressed with the performances of the lead actors Pia Bajpai and Darshan Kumaar, but they are not really happy with the story of Mirza Juuliet. They say that the movie has a predictable plot, which makes it a boring watch.

Mirza Juuliet Synopsis: Director Rajesh Ram Singh's Bollywood movie Mirza Juuliet is a romantic drama starring Darshan Kumar and Pia Bajpai. The movie deals with strong emotions like love, hatred, lust, trust, friendship, deceit, manipulation and confusion.

Julie (Pia Bajpai) is a girl from a leading family in Mirzapur and is engaged to Rajan Pandey (Chandan Roy Sanyal), who belongs to a political family. But things go awry when she meets her childhood friend Mirza (Darshan Kumaar). She falls in love with Mirza and what happens next forms the crux of the story of Mirza Juuliet.

The viewers say that the first half of Mirza Juuliet is very entertaining and some interesting twists and turns keep the audience engaged. But the story in the second half is routine and predictable and the screenplay lacks freshness in this portion. The film has good production values, music, and camerawork, which are the big attractions on the technical front.

The audiences say that Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Pia Bajpai have delivered good performances, which are the highlights of Mirza Juuliet. Pia's chemistry with both the actors is good and a treat to watch on screen. Priyanshu Chatterjee, Hemant Koumar and Swanand Kirkire have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the movie.

Read the live update of Mirza Juuliet review by the audience:

Suraj Shah‏ @surajshah9

Spine chilling reality of honor killing brilliantly capped in #MirzaJuuliet Excellent direction @rajeshramsingh. Loved it! #MirzaJuuliet reeled a splendid performance by @PiaBajpai. Have to say an evening well spent at the screening. Thanks @rajeshramsingh

Murtaza Ali Khan‏ @apotofvestiges

Pleasantly surprised by #MirzaJuuliet... @DarshanKumaar & @PiaBajpai are a treat to watch.

Abir Sengupta‏ @Sengupta_Abir

@PiaBajpai U r very good in #MirzaJuuliet Apart from a fiesty Juliet in the 1st half, loved ur expressive silences in the 2nd half! Kudos

Fenil Seta‏ @fenil_seta

#MirzaJuuliet There's a lot happening in 1st half that keeps viewers beautifully engaged, including some phone sex. #MirzaJuuliet @PiaBajpai is highly talented and looks very convincing as the rebellious yet kind-hearted Julie. @PiaBajpai's dialogue delivery, looks, and performance – everything is just right. #MirzaJuuliet Ajay Pandey's cinematography is decent and captures the locales well #MirzaJuuliet begins well, has some great characters and the chemistry between the lead actors is crackling

Shankar Raj‏ @shanksnews

#MirzaJuuliet review: Its a raunchy, rugged, rebellious love saga on constant heat. Its protagonists are not afraid to discuss sex openly.

RJ ALOK‏ @OYERJALOK

Waah Mirza Waaaah Juuliet.. Statue @PiaBajpai @DarshanKumaar @priyanshuchats Direction Locations #MirzaJuuliet #RjAlok

Pranay Baraskar‏ @pranay2115