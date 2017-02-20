Hello everyone. Welcome to International Business Times, India live blog coverage of the IPL 2017 auction, where cricketers are sold for huge money. Yes, you heard it right, SOLD. This is Ashim Sunam here, and I will provide you all the interesting details, and more importantly, which team buys who, as players go under the hammer in Bengaluru in a few hours time.

The countdown has already begun (can you hear the tick, tock...tick, tock) for the auction battle among eight teams.

The well-known auctioneer from England, Richard Madley is already here and he must have come well prepared for the auction, attending his gym sessions as he needs to use that gavel innumerable times in the auction. Madley, with his experience, takes the excitement level to another level. He has been hosting the IPL auctions ever since the first edition, and will once again be in charge of the same.

Madley's famous words 'SOLD' are what cricketers love to hear (make no mistake, cricketers watch the auction and those who are travelling, can log onto my updates) when their bids are closed by a particular team with some mammoth money.

It is in such IPL auctions, where players become millionaires overnight, and then these cricketers go into the land of imagination – what should I do with that money? They can do whatever they want, but franchises will hope that their money is paid back by the player in the form of runs or wickets, eventually leading to the IPL 2017 title. Else, the axe may be waiting for them before the next season starts.

IPL owners hate losing, in fact who does, and they do so everything within their jurisdiction to get their key targets in auction. Sometimes, they face disappointment too, as they fail to sign their desired target. But that is part and parcel of the game. Isn't it? You win some, you lose some.

The IPL 2017 auction, as one has witnessed in the past, can be competitive and equally mad. It can go absolute crazy, and if you do not believe me, stay here with me for all the live updates, where money blows through the roof too, at times.