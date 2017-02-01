6.20pm: Sunil Gavaskar: Pitch report, should be a big score today. Should be about a 160-a-innings game. This is going to be a cracker of a game. Extra seamer the better option for England.

6pm: With half an hour to go for the toss, why not take a look at what the team composition of both the teams could be.

5.40pm: As we wait for that time thingy to get to 6.30 for the all-important toss, here is a bit of IPL 2017 auction reading material for you to go through. C'mon, you know you love the IPL, everyone does. Even the English have warmed up to it.

5.22pm: Here we are then, after a long few months, a lot of wins (for India), a lot of disappointments (most of them for England) getting ready to play the final game of this India vs England contest.

It comes in the shape of the 3rd T20 of the shortest format series, with both teams going into the match in Bengaluru having picked up a win each.

So, that means India can lift their third series trophy with a win on Wednesday, having bested England in the Test matches and ODIs, while the away team can salvage something to remember from this tour.

Hello, I am Deepak, and I will be taking you through this entire 3rd T20, which will hopefully be filled with those sixes, fours, wickets and excitement that we all love to see in this format. Stay here with IBTimes India as we take you through every single ball and over as it happens.

The series so far has not produced too many runs, which means a few more big hits are due. There is no better place in India to score big than the Chinnaswamy Stadium and with both teams have batsmen capable of clearing the boundary with ease, expect a few of those white balls to rain down into the crowd with considerable regularity.

This is now a do-or-die series for both teams – ok, ok, that is an exaggeration, it is not like there is a World Cup at stake here, but both teams will definitely want to end up with the final trophy of this long tour. Stick right here as I take you through the entire match.