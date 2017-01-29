5:50: Talking about non-cricket news (sorry, I cannot ignore this even if you do not like it) - Federer has defeated Nadal in the Australian Open final, thrilling five sets. It has to be one of the best Grand Slam final. EPIC...Here is the match report.

5:30: This India team love their football. They are always seen, playing some light football during practice sessions.

5:20 pm IST: Earlier in the day, India cricket fans woke up to some tragic news. India's under-19 team trainer Rajesh Sawant was found dead in the team hotel in Mumbai. If you want to know more, click here. It is a great loss to India cricket considering he was one of the best in the business. Can India win the second T20 for Sawant?

Hello there, you lovely people. Welcome to the live blog coverage of India vs England 2nd T20 match, schedule at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. I am Ashim Sunam and I am going to bring you all the live action from the game with the oohs and aahs moment, which you do not want to miss. If you stay with me here, I will promise you don't miss anything.

With the pitch in Nagpur said to be batting friendly, the crowd is expected to be treated to a run-feast. I am already feeling sorry for the bowlers, who have in the last couple of years been on the receiving end after the advent of the T20 format.

What makes the T20 format so special is the fact that one does not need all the players to come into the party. Few big overs and a mega knock from one player or an inspiring bowling effort could be enough for victory.

After India lost the first T20, resulting from a poor batting effort, all the India batsmen will be eager to take the England bowlers on. This is exactly what the home crowd in Nagpur would want!!!

We will know if they can in a matter of two hours, when the second T20 will start.