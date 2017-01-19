12.25pm: A little over an hour to go, as we wait, why not enjoy some Youtube stuff.

Here's Kohli defying physics and what not with that six off the bowling of Chris Woakes in the first ODI.

12.10pm: Here we are then, back again for another hopefully-wonderful ODI match. If it is going to be anything like the first one, better fasten those seatbelts (or, you know, if you're in the office and sneaking the scores in, without your boss knowing, better control those screams and oohs and aahs), as I, Deepak, bring you all the match action.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav were the stars of the show in the last match, putting on a ridiculous, scarcely believable partnership of 200, which paved the way for India to chase down England's score of 350.

England will be wondering just what on earth they need to do to actually get a win on this tour, because, try as they might, throw whatever at India they have, it has just kept coming right back at them, with interest, and then some service charge that you gape at with your mouth wide open every time you pay your bill after a nice meal (ok, ok, drink).

This second match will be played in Cuttack, where the boundaries are pretty small and the sixes are likely to rain in more often than Rahul Gandhi jokes (last one, I promise).

Do keep yourself on this page, where we will be giving you all the scores, excitement, fours, sixes, wickets and ridiculousness as it happens