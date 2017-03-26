Its race day and it's the start of another Formula One season as we get closer and closer to the start of the 2017 Australian Grand Prix. I, Bryan Rodrigues will be bringing you all the live updates and happenings from the race right here. Lewis Hamilton topped the time sheets in qualifying and is set to mark his 62nd career pole. Sebastian Vettel is in second with Valtteri Bottas in third and Kimi Raikkonen in fourth.

It was a bad day for home favourite Daniel Ricciardo as he crashed out in Q3 and after needing a gear box replacement, the FIA slapped him with a five-place grid penalty and is set to start from 15th. His teammate Max Verstappen is set to start from fifth.