Lahore Qalandars were one of the top teams of the Pakistan Super League last year, but they couldn't even reach the playoffs stage. Are good things in store for them in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017?

The PSL franchisee from Lahore take on champions Islamabad United in Dubai on super Saturday.

READ: PSL vs IPL happening soon?

A mega blow has been dealt to the Islamabad United camp after news came in that their batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been sent home after being provisionally suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code on Friday.

The Pakistani duo has reportedly been found guilty for corruption in the PSL 2017. However, investigation is still on.

No replacements have been signed up yet by the defending Pakistan Super League champions.

Islamabad United come into Saturday's match at the back of a win against Peshawar Zalmi via the D/L method. Australia's Brad Haddin and Shane Watson remained the star performers from that match. While the former scored 73 runs off 39 balls in the match for Islamabad United, Watson took four wickets from his four overs.

As for the Lahore Qalandars, they enter Saturday's match at the back of an eight-run defeat over last year's finalists, Quetta Gladiators. While the batting unit for the Qalandars failed as a whole, in the bowling line-up, Mohammad Irfan was the only one who stood out with three wickets from four overs.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Squads

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Ben Duckkett, Steven Finn, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Khalid Latif, Imran Khalid, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Syed Muzammil Shah, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan, Saeed Ajmal

Coach: Dean Jones

Lahore Qalandars: Brendon McCullum (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Azhar Ali, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine, Grant Elliot, Chris Green, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan (Jr.), Zafar GoharUmar Akmal, Jason Roy, Yasir Shah, James Franklin, Fakhar Zaman, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir,

Coach: Paddy Upton

Match schedule

Date: February 11

Time: 3:30 pm local time (5 pm IST, 11:30 GMT)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Where to watch live

India: TV: No coverage.

Pakistan: TV: Ten Sports, PTV and Geo Super. Live streaming: PTV Sports Live.

UAE: TV: OSN Sports. Live streaming: OSN Play.

UK: TV: Prime TV. Live streaming: Prime TV Online.

Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV.

West Indies: TV: Flow TV.

Live scores: Twitter.