International icons from the music industry such as Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Adele are currently busy preparing for their upcoming live concerts. In February, the singers will be touring across the globe for entertaining their fans.

David Guetta Noida and Delhi shows cancelled, but Mumbai show rescheduled and Hyderabad show on track

While Bryan Adams will be entertaining his European followers, Iggy Azalea will be focusing on her Chinese admirers and Demi Lovato will set the stages in Dubai on fire. Other singers to perform live on stage include Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Enrique Iglesias and Robin Thicke.

Here is the list of musical concerts to be held in February:

Justin Bieber: The Canadian singer will set the stages on fire for his followers in Mexico from February 15 to February 21. The musical concert tour, titled Bieber Purpose Tour 2017, will kick start from Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Monterrey and wrap up at Foro Sol.

Adele: The English singer cum songwriter will perform live on stage on February 28 at Domain Stadium in Perth for her Australian fans.

Robin Thicke: The 39-year-old singer will entertain his admirers in the US from February 11 to February 18. He will begin his concert tour from Fox Theatre in Atlanta and conclude it in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Demi Lovato: The Confident singer will perform live on stage for her followers in Dubai on February 3 during the annual RedFest musical festival.

Enrique Iglesias: The Spanish singer will also participate in the musical festival and set the stage on fire for his fans on February 24 from 6pm onwards.

Calvin Harris: The Scottish singer will perform live on stage for his admirers on February 3 at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Pharrell Williams: The American rapper will entertain his followers with a live onstage performance on February 10 at Royce Hall in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez: The 47-year-old singer will perform live for her fans from February 8 to February 25 in Las Vegas. The concert, titled Jennifer Lopez – All I Have, will be held in The AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

Bryan Adams: The Canadian singer will begin his European tour from February 4 and wrap it up on February 11. He will kick-off his live concert from Erfurt and it will be followed by Hannover in Germany, Aarhus and Copenhagen in Denmark as well as Oslo, Aalesund and Alesund in Norway.

Iggy Azalea: The Australian rapper will perform for her fans live on stage at New Central Harbour Front in Hong Kong, China, during the Dragon Music Festival.