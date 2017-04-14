Movie Name: Chakravarthy

Cast: Darshan, Deepa Sannidhi, Aditya, Kumar Bangarappa, Vanishree.

Direction: Chintan AV

Producer: Siddanth

Music Director:

Listen to the Music from Anand Audio

Release Date: April 14

Genre: Action

Duration: -

Darshan is teaming up with newcomer Chintan AV for Chakravarthy. He will be seen opposite his hit pair Deepa Sannidhi after the superhit movie, Saarathi. The film also has Aditya, Srujan and Lokesh in the supporting cast. The movie is set to music by Arjun Janya's music and a few songs including, 'Matthe Maleyagide' have struck a chord with the audience.

Synopsis:

Darshan will play Chakravarthy, an underworld don. Srujan Lokesh is his trusted confidante, Kitappa. The story unfolds in three phases – from 80s to present. Promotions of the movie suggest resemblances to hit Bollywood movie Don.

Watch Chakravarthy Trailer

Chakravarthy Audience Review Soon