2 pm IST: The players (and sisters) are out on the court!

Serena hasn't dropped a set in her journey towards the final. That says a lot who the favourite is! Will family emotions take attention now or pure aggression? Stay tuned.

1:52 pm IST: Alright, let's head in straight into the Rod Laver Arena. We have visuals coming in...

Czech tennis champion Hana Mandlíková delivers the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup ahead of #Serena vs #Venus #AusOpen final pic.twitter.com/lQ7okeaIof — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

1:48 pm IST: Interesting thing is...both Serena and Williams are looking to write record books today. While Serena looks ahead to her 23rd Grand Slam in an Open era -- the highest ever, Venus is vying to be the oldest Grand slam singles women's champion!

Lots at stake!

More on their rivalry...

1:42 pm IST: While we do the countdown to the women's singles final, let us brush up with some other championship wins from the Australian Open 2017.

Wheelchair tennis women's singles champion: Yui Kamiji

Wheelchair tennis men's singles champion: Gusti Fernandez

Quad Wheelchair Singles champion: Dylan Alcott

1:30 pm IST: Time to relive their journey so far:

Serena Williams comes into the match at the back of a straight sets win against Lucic-Baroni in the semis.

Venus Williams comes into the match at the back of a three-set victory over Vandeweghe in the semis.

Read: The H2H between Serena and Venus.

1:15 pm IST: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2017 women's singles final. Two legends of tennis -- Serena Williams and Venus Williams -- two of the most iconic faces of the game....who are also sisters, pit against each other for the 19th time in a Grand Slam.

Super Saturday is a term we normally associate with football, but well thanks to the Williams sisters, we have a Super Saturday in tennis right here. Can this be the perfect curtain raiser to the Federer-Nadal Aus Open 2017 men's singles final tomorrow? That needs to be seen.

Until then, the match from the Rod Laver Arena gets under way in an hour from now. Stay tuned!