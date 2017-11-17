6:56 pm IST: Just in case you're unaware, the ISL match will be preceded by a gala opening ceremony at the stadium.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to put the stage on fire!

Watch the opening ceremony here.

6:50 pm IST: Welcome to a brand NEWWW season of the Indian Super League. It's a fresh start to the Indian football competition in every possible way. The three-month format is history now as the ISL 2017-18 is set to continue until March 17.

Yes, that's four months!

We couldn't have asked for a better opening match for the season than to witness a rematch of the ISL 2016 final. Kerala Blasters and ATK go head-to-head yet again...at the JLN Stadium Kochi, definitely one of the most popular football stadiums in the country.

Stay tuned with me, Sayantan, the Indian football guy of International Business Times, as I get to you all the live updates and scores from the match. The kick-off is at 8 pm IST.

