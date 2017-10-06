7:15 pm IST: First things first, the team lineups of the match are out. Luis Norton de Matos' India are set to play on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

INDIA - Dheeraj (GK); Sanjeev, Anwar, Jitendra, Suresh; Amarjit (C), Rahul; Komal Thatal, Abhijit, Meetei; Aniket Jadhav.

USA - Garces; Lindsey, Gloster, Sands, Durkin; Akinola, Ferri, Sargent (C); Weah, Carleton, Goslin.

7 pm IST: What an occasion this is! I repeat WHAT AN OCCASION this is!!! India are moments away from playing in a FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history. Yes, the unfortune we faced in 1950 is very well coming to an end. We can't live in regrets anymore. 'Tis the time for a fresh start!

India takes on the United States of America (USA) in their first match of the competition at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi.

Oh yes, the traffic snarl in the national capital is frustrating, but you've got to be patient to reap the fruit in the best way!

The kick-off is at 8 pm IST...just about an hour to go. Stick with me and keep this page open and wait for all the updates to appear. It's a historic day, after all, I repeat!

How to watch the match on TV, follow on radio and stream it LIVE.