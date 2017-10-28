7:40pm IST: Both Spain and England have a 4-2-3-1 formation for the match.

Kick-off just 20-odd minutes away. It's buzzing in Kolkata!

7:15 pm IST: Time for the line-ups now. Yes, Brewster and Abel Ruiz remain the standout names!

ENGLAND: Anderson (GK), George, Guehi, Jonathan, Foden, Oakley-Boothe, Brewster, Joel (C), Hudson-Odi, Gibbs White, Sessegnon

SPAIN: Fernandez (GK), Mateu, Juan Miranda, Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed, Abel Ruiz (C), Sergio Gomez, Cesar

7:05 pm IST: The kick-off time for England versus Spain is scheduled for 8 pm IST. None of the teams have ever won this age-group tournament before.

Spain became the winners of the UEFA U-17 Championship earlier this year beating England via penalties in the final. Rhian Brewster had missed the penalty then. Going by the Young Lions star's recent performances, he surely cannot miss a penalty again, if the match goes the same route.

6:55 pm IST: We have just got the news that Brazil have beaten Mali 2-0 in the third-place match this evening!

6:45 pm IST: Hello everyone yet again to the final live blog of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017. It has been a MEMORABLE last few weeks in India. First, the country participated for the first time ever in a football world cup and then...we are shocking one and all with the gigantic attendance figure in the stadiums.

Stay assured, by the end of the day, this edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup is getting declared as the highest attended U-17 World Cup in the history of the game.

Kolkata is ready, the fans are ready and yours truly, Sayantan, goes unsaid, is absolutely ready for it! Do join me for the live updates of the grand finale between England and Spain, coming across you over the next couple of hours.

How to watch LIVE: Click here for the TV and radio telecast of the match.