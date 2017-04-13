Movie Name: Begum Jaan

CAST & Crew: Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Priyanka Setia, Ridheema Tiwary, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Rajput

DIRECTION: Srijit Mukherji

PRODUCER: Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt

Music Director: Anu Malik and Khayyam

Release Date: April 14 2017

GENRE: Period Drama film

DURATION:1 hour 59 minutes

Begum Jaan Synopsis: Director Srijit Mukherji's Bollywood movie Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, is the remake of his Bengali film Rajkahini. It is set in the period of India-Pakistan partition in the area of Bengal.

Begum Jaan Critics Review

Begum Jaan (Vidya Balan) runs a brothel. She is fierce and headstrong and takes good care of all the inmates. The story takes a dramatic turn when the border between India and Pakistan passes through her house and she is asked to vacate the place along with her inmates. How she fights against the governments of both the countries to save herself and the inmates forms the crux of the story.

Srijit Mukherji has made some minor changes to the original script of Rajkahini to suit the taste of the Hindi audience. He has made sure that the film is engaging and entertaining throughout, the viewers say.

Vidya Balan has delivered a brilliant performance and steals the show in Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Priyanka Setia, Ridheema Tiwary, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan and others have done justice to their roles. The film has good production values and Anu Malik and Khayyam's music and Gopi Bhagat's cinematography are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Satyajeet‏ @SatyajeetGardia

@pallavisharda #begamjaan is a fantastic movie.. great work of all ur team congratulations for hard work..

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry