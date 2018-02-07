UPDATES: 9.10 am: Kia Motors makes a grand India entry at the Auto Expo 2018.

8.50 am: Kia will premiere a new SP SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2018. This will also mark the brand's foray into the Indian market.

Kia Motors, the sister brand of South Korean car maker Hyundai is up next. And we are at Auto Expo 2018 to get you all the live updates.

SP Concept - The New Dress Code For Indian Roads - #KiaInIndia pic.twitter.com/xUIbnFETSJ — Kia Motors India (@KiaMotorsIN) February 7, 2018

8.39 am: And there it is. Honda pulls the wraps off the new Amaze. Check out the first images.

8.32 am: So here we are ready again. The next to drive in will be Honda. The Japanese car maker is expected to pull the cover off its new generation Amaze.

8.31 am: With those bits, we come to the end of Maruti Suzuki's 'first-day first show'. But don't go away. Maruti Suzuki will be back at the Auto Expo 2018 with new Swift shortly.

Today is the Grand World Premiere of the #AllNewAmaze. Welcome to the #FutureForward at #AutoExpo2018 pic.twitter.com/cGEBWimlhs — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) February 7, 2018

8.10 am: And it begins. Maruti Suzuki kicks off the latest edition of the Auto Expo 2018 with the ConceptFutureS.

8.00 am: Maruti Suzuki will showcase its new range of models at the Auto Expo 2018 under the theme, "Transformation Driving Ahead". Sounds interesting!

7.52 am: Maruti Suzuki is all set for the Auto Expo 2018 with the global premiere of Concept Future S.

7.48 am: The latest edition of Auto Expo 2018 to begin in style with Maruti Suzuki's Concept Future S that will redefine the compact car segment in India. Stay tuned. More coming soon.

7.35 am: We are at the venue of Auto Expo 2018 and look what caught our attention!

7.25 am: The event will kick-start from 8.00 am with the launch of the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The stage is all set for the Auto Expo 2018 with auto majors like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda, Hero, TVS, Mahindra, BMW, Kia, and others expected to launch and debut a slew of models on the inaugural day. The first two days of the Auto Expo 2018 are devoted to the media while the gates will be thrown open to the general public from February 9-14.

Pragati Maidan will host the Component Show from February 8-11 while the Motor Show will be held at India Expo Mart from February 9-14. The inauguration of the event is slated for February 8.

The 14th edition of Auto Expo will begin with a press conference of Maruti Suzuki. The country's largest carmaker will set the ball rolling with the launches of its much-awaited Swift and the debut of its Concept Future S. The new and facelifted version of the Ciaz, Ertiga, and others are expected to grace the pavilion of the company at the Auto Expo 2018. The event will then see a host of models from Tata Motors, TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Renault, Mahindra, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Mercedes-Benz and many others.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE from the Auto Expo 2018 ground.