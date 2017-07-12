UPDATES: Malayalam actor Dileep has been sent to police custody for two days after the court considered his bail plea on Wednesday, July 11. Dileep was arrested on July 10 after police reportedly collected "irrefutable proof" linking him to the actress kidnap case that took place in February 2017.

Here is what happened in the court today when actor Dileep's bail plea came up for hearing

The Aluva magistrate is expected to hear the bail plea of actor Dileep, who is currently in judicial custody, after his arrest on Monday, July 10, in connection with the sensational kidnap and sexual molestation case of Kerala actress that took place in February this year. The actor will be produced before the court at 11 am on Wednesday, July 12.