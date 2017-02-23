- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
-
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Stockholm suburb hit by riots as police make drug arrest
Little Mix thank their exes for Brit Awards success
All girl group Little Mix won the Brit Award for Best British Single with their break-up anthem Shout Out To My Ex. After being nominated consecutively for the last three years, Little Mix finally got their turn and decided to give a cheeky thanks to their former partners for the success. Among the songs they beat was Zayn’s Maliks Pillowtalk. Malik and Little Mixs Perrie Edwards were previously engaged.
Most popular