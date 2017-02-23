Little Mix thank their exes for Brit Awards success

All girl group Little Mix won the Brit Award for Best British Single with their break-up anthem Shout Out To My Ex. After being nominated consecutively for the last three years, Little Mix finally got their turn and decided to give a cheeky thanks to their former partners for the success. Among the songs they beat was Zayn’s Maliks Pillowtalk. Malik and Little Mixs Perrie Edwards were previously engaged.
