Little Mix has set the tongues wagging with their No More Sad Songs video. The video shows the girls getting wet and wild in a Coyote Ugly-inspired bar.
Also read: Nicki Minaj flaunts her curves, slams Remy Ma in Make Love video
Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson are all dressed in cowgirl attire and a snip of the video shows them having a ball in the watering hole.
"The wait is overrrrrr!! The #NoMoreSadSongsVideo featuring @machinegunkelly is out now on @vevo," Little Mix wrote. "Buckle up…cos you're in for the ride of your life!"
The wait is overrrrrr!! The #NoMoreSadSongsVideo featuring @machinegunkelly is out now on @vevo, buckle up…cos you're in for the ride of your life! you're gonna http://smarturl.it/NMSSvevo A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT
Little Mix was in the news recently for a rumoured feud between Nelson and Edwards. Fans started speculating about a fight between the two when Edwards shared online a photograph of herself with her fellow stars at the Nickelodeon bash, sans Nelson.
Edwards later revealed that she cropped out Nelson because her fellow bandmate did not like how she looked in the picture. Nelson too shot down rift rumours with a Snapchat video of her lying in Edwards' bed.
"So we just want to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I'd be lying alone in her bed if I wasn't friends with her?"
We won a Nickelodeon award! I always watched the KCA's when I was a kid and always wished I'd win one of those orange blimps I can't thank you all enough for voting and making another childhood dream come true! You are THEEEE best fans in the I love you all! ❤️ oh and Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn't like any of the photos! A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️ (@perrieedwards) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:07am PDT