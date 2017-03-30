Little Mix has set the tongues wagging with their No More Sad Songs video. The video shows the girls getting wet and wild in a Coyote Ugly-inspired bar.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson are all dressed in cowgirl attire and a snip of the video shows them having a ball in the watering hole.

"The wait is overrrrrr!! The #NoMoreSadSongsVideo featuring @machinegunkelly is out now on @vevo," Little Mix wrote. "Buckle up…cos you're in for the ride of your life!"

Little Mix was in the news recently for a rumoured feud between Nelson and Edwards. Fans started speculating about a fight between the two when Edwards shared online a photograph of herself with her fellow stars at the Nickelodeon bash, sans Nelson.

Edwards later revealed that she cropped out Nelson because her fellow bandmate did not like how she looked in the picture. Nelson too shot down rift rumours with a Snapchat video of her lying in Edwards' bed.

"So we just want to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I'd be lying alone in her bed if I wasn't friends with her?"