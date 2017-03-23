Little girl sneakily steals Popes hat while going in for a kiss

Little girl sneakily steals Popes hat while going in for a kiss Close
A young girl provoked much hilarity in Rome on Wednesday, 22 March, when she snatched Pope Francis’s hat. Three-year-old Shirley, an American, was in town visiting her godfather, a blogger named Mountain Butorac who lives in the city and captured the incident, and the pope’s delighted reaction.
loading image
IBT TV
Three policemen killed by 18th Street Gang members over Guatemala juvenile prison riot
Most popular