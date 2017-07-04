Xiaomi, which has managed to establish a strong footing in India with its feature-rich budget smartphones, has released a few devices in the first half of this year as expected. As many as five handsets have been announced but only three, namely the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A, are currently available for purchase in the country.

The Chinese technology giant has announced its flagship Mi 6 and mid-range big screen device Mi Max 2, but they are yet to be released. They are expected to hit the stores in the country in the near future.

Here are details of Xiaomi smartphones that were released in first half of 2017 and are available for purchase in India:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

It is certainly one of the most in-demand smartphones in India. It is available in three variants -- 2GB RAM+32GB ROM priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM+32GB storage model at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999. However, it may be mentioned that the 2GB RAM model is currently not available in India.

The handset sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4

The handset is extremely popular in India, reportedly selling 1 million units in just 30 days. It is priced at Rs 6,999for the 2GB RAM+16GB ROM model, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage bariant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model. The internal storage of all the variants can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device has a 5.0-inch display with 720x1,280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density) screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system, a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Redmi 4A

It is a cheap smartphone priced at Rs 5,999 but has impressive specifications. It has a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1280 pixels (296 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow based MIUI 8 operating system, a 2GB RAM, a 16/32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3120mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.