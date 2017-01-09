Microsoft has allowed its console users to experience the thrill of playing video games in 4K TV by supporting the high-dynamic range. The support is available on its Xbox One S console.

GameSpot has given a roundup of all the Xbox One games that support HDR. HDR allows gaming content to look realistic and is simply fun to play.

Currently, there are some games that already allow HDR support, including Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3. Some like NBA 2K17, Hitman and Battlefield 1 would be updated with a patch to offer HDR support.

Microsoft has promised its Xbox One S users with "lots more" games which will be receiving HDR patch.

Amazon is selling Xbox One S for $213; GameStop and Best Buy are selling it for $250. The Xbox One S originally costs $499.

HDR supporting Xbox One Games