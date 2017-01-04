The Premier League attracts players from all around the world including Africa, which has a large contingent in the league. Some of the PL clubs are destined to miss some of their star players from the continent as they will feature for their respective nations in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, which starts from January 14 – February 5, 2017.

Though clubs would have preferred to keep their players at the club, they have no choice but to release them. It is at this juncture, where other players have to stand up and deliver when required in big matches.

Chelsea, who are the top favourites to win the Premier League title, are one of the lucky teams as they will not be missing any of their players. They have African players such as Victor Moses and John Obi Mikel, but their country Nigeria did not qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

There is some good news for Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur fans too as none of their players will be featuring in the competition.

However, there are some teams like Liverpool, who will have to do without their star player Sadio Mane, as the influential player will play for Senegal in the competition. Manchester United will be without Eric Bailly, while Leicester City will also find it difficult without Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez, who will both play for Algeria.

So, these teams will be without their players for some time as African Cup of Nations starts from January 14, and their expected return date will depend on their respective team's results. However, all the players will be available from the second week of February with the final slated to take shape on the 5th Feb 2017.

List of players missing

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny (Egypt)

Manchester United: Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast)

Liverpool: Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Leicester City: Islam Slimani & Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Everton: Idrissa Gueye (Senegal)

West Ham United: Cheikhou Kouyaté (Senegal), Andre Ayew (Ghana)

Southampton: Sofiane Boufal (Morocco)

AFC Bournemouth: Max Gradel (Ivory Coast)

Watford: Adlene Guedioura (Algeria), Nordin Amrabat (Morocco)

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast), Bakary Sako (Mali)

Stoke City: Mame Biram Diouf (Senegal), Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast), Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt)

Sunderland: Didier N'Dong (Gabon), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia), Lamine Koné (Ivory Coast)

Hull City: Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypt)

Manchester City: None

Chelsea: None

Middlesbrough: None

Tottenham Hotspur: None

Swansea City: None

West Bromwich Albion: None

Burnley: None