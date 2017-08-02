Arsenal have been linked back and forth with several players, with Arsene Wenger even making a couple of quality signings, one of them for a club record fee, this summer.

However, with a bloated, not necessarily quality, squad already at his disposal it will be just as important to sell some of the players as it is to bring in a few.

Some of those sales might be forced, especially that of Alexis Sanchez, who looks like he wants to leave Arsenal and sign for Manchester City, with Paris Saint-Germain also showing an interest.

But, most of the sales will be a necessity, and here is a look at some of the players Arsenal could let go in the summer transfer window.

Kieran Gibbs:

Has been the second choice left-back for a while, and while Nacho Monreal is expected to play as the left centre-back in a back three, the signing of Sead Kolasinac was a clear indication that Gibbs' days at Arsenal are pretty much done.

Has been of interest to West Brom, Stoke City and Newcastle, but nobody has been willing to meet Arsenal's £15 million valuation for a player who is injury prone and only has a year remaining on his contract.

Jack Wilshere:

Once seen as THE future of Arsenal, injuries have ravaged the talented midfielder's career. While many will still want to see him succeed as an Arsenal player, his loan spell at Bournemouth last season did little to suggest that he can be the main man in the centre of the park that Arsenal need. Wilshere also remains extremely injury prone.

Has been the subject of a bid from Sampdoria, while Wilshere has also been linked with a move to West Ham.

Mathieu Debuchy:

What a player for Arsenal he might have been if not for two untimely injuries. Since, his relationship with Wenger has soured and all Arsenal want is to get him off the wage list.

Likely to move to a French club, as long as he can agree personal terms.

David Ospina:

With Wojciech Szczesny gone, will Wenger also allow David Ospina to leave? The Colombian clearly wants more playing time, and if Wenger believes Damian Martinez has a future and has the capabilities to be Cech's understudy, then Ospina might leave.

Has been linked to clubs in Turkey and France.

Calum Chambers:

How quickly his star has fallen. Looked like he had the world at his feet when he was excelling at right-back for Arsenal after signing from Southampton, before a bad game against Swansea saw him lose all his confidence.

Had a pretty solid season out on loan at Middlesbrough last season, but Wenger seems to be convinced Chambers has no future at Arsenal, especially with another young centre-back in Rob Holding impressing.

Several Premier League clubs have shown an interest, but would it be better for Arsenal to let Gabriel go and keep Chambers?

Carl Jenkinson:

Might be a lifetime Gooner, but there is no place for sentiments in the professional game. Clearly one of the players who will leave this summer.

Has been linked to clubs in Italy, but more likely to sign for a club in England.

Joel Campbell:

Almost the forgotten man, having been on multiple loans during his Arsenal career. Joel Campbell looked the business every time he has put on an Arsenal shirt, but for some reason Wenger doesn't rate him.

Lucas Perez:

Another player who has looked the business whenever given an opportunity, but lacks the trust of Wenger. Will most likely leave for Deportivo, but West Ham and Newcastle United have also shown an interest.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:

Arsenal don't want the Englishman to leave, but with just a year remaining in his contract, there is a good chance that he might decide his future lies away from the club.

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested, but this is a player Arsenal must keep.

Olivier Giroud:

Will be threatened by the arrival of new club record signing Alexandre Lacazette, but also seems to have a deep love for the club. Wenger is confident he will stay, but with the World Cup set to be held next year, Giroud will want to make sure he gets enough game time so that he is a part of the France squad.

Teams like Everton and West Ham are interested and Giroud might be tempted. However, Arsenal need to make sure he stays, because he is a vital option and a criminally underrated striker.

Mesut Ozil:

Will be a free agent in 2018, but has looked content at Arsenal, even suggesting he is ready to sign a new contract. Wenger's recent words on the contract situation though has thrown that into doubt and Ozil has just been linked with Barcelona, who see the German as an alternative to Philippe Coutinho.

Alexis Sanchez:

Looks like he is on his way, even if Wenger remains adamant the Chilean won't be sold. While Arsenal will be foolish to sell Sanchez to Manchester City, they might just consider letting the forward go if PSG come in with a bid.